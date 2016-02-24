NEW ORLEANS — Alexandra Cranford - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Rain chances increase this week. A trough of low pressure will set up, and some small disturbances will ride to the southeast over our area. A few heavy downpours will be possible especially Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. The wetter pattern should keep temperatures down a little. Rain amounts look like 1-3 inches through Friday but could be more under heavy downpours. We may transition to a slightly drier pattern by the end of the weekend as high pressure builds back from the east.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY AFTERNOON:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 93. Heat index around 105. Wind NW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT:

Partly cloudy and muggy with a 20% chance for isolated showers or storms. Lows around 77. Wind SW 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms, some heavy. Highs around 88. Heat index around 95-100.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms, some heavy. Lows around 75. Highs around 88. Heat index around 95-100.

THURSDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 60% chance for showers and thunderstorms, some heavy. Lows around 75. Highs around 89. Heat index 97-103.

FRIDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 75. Highs around 91. Heat index 100-105.

SATURDAY:

Sun/cloud mix, hot and humid with a 50% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 76. Highs around 92. Heat index 100-105.

SUNDAY:

Cloud/sun mix, hot and humid with a 40% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Highs around 92. Heat index 100-105.

