Scattered showers and storms, have been developing this morning and expecting a 50% chance through the rest of the day. Few heavy downpours are possible. We look to see a drop in rain chances for tomorrow, around 30-40%, as a weak upper ridge builds in over the area with slightly drier air aloft. Then we look to return to around a 50% chance Sunday and 60% into next week as more tropical moisture surges in and an approaching weak front trigger above normal rain chances. Today marks the first day since June 13 that our normal high at MSY is not in the 90s! The average high is back to 89° and it won't be long before real cold fronts start the march south. Colder air has been building in Canada and even making into part of north and central Minnesota...just ask Katie! We're still likely several weeks away however.

The tropics are heating up with #Florence forecast to regain status as a major hurricane potentially threatening the East coast sometime next week. Two areas of investigation are being given a 100% chance of development and one is classified as Potential Tropical Cyclone 8 as it approaches the Cabo Verde Islands. Far too soon to tell what they will do, but let's hope they remain in the Atlantic. Another area of interest is Invest 94L between the East coast and Bermuda. Most models do nothing with this system.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY:

Partly sunny skies. Warmer temps. 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy downpours. High: 87. Winds: SE 5-10.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Most rain ends. Partly cloudy skies. Mild and muggy. Low: S 77, N 73. Winds: Light.

SATURDAY:

More sunshine, hotter temps. 40% chance for scattered showers/storms. High: 91. Winds: SE 5-10.

SUNDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy downpours. Low: S 78, N 75. High: 90.

MONDAY:

60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours. Low: S 78, N 75. High: 87.

TUESDAY:

60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours. Low: S 77, N 73. High: 87.

WEDNESDAY:

60% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours. Low: S 77, N 73. High: 87.

THURSDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy downpours. Low: S 77, N 73. High: 89.

