Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

Heavy showers and thunderstorms developing around the region already and more to come not only today, but this weekend. At times storms can become strong with heavy rainfall potential. We're in between 2 upper systems keeping us a bit on the wet side. By next week, an upper ridge looks to move into position to lower rain chances to a more typical 30%.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY:

60% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Some heavy at times. High: 90. Winds: SE 5-10.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

20% chance for a few, isolated showers. Warm and muggy. Low: S 75, N 71.

SATURDAY:

50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Some heavy. High: 90. Winds: S 5-10.

SUNDAY - FATHER'S DAY:

60% chance for scattered to numerous showers and storms. Some heavy at times. Low: S 75, N 71. High: 88.

MONDAY:

30% chance for some showers, storms. Hot temps. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 91.

TUESDAY:

30% chance for some showers, storms. Hot temps. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 92.

WEDNESDAY:

Mostly sunny. Hot. 20% chance for an isolated showers. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 93.

THURSDAY:

Mostly sunny. Hot. 20% chance for an isolated showers. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 93.

