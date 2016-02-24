NEW ORLEANS — Chris Franklin - WWL-TV Meteorologist

We look to remain in the wet pattern through the holiday weekend. Ample Gulf moisture will keep rain chances high with the potential of occasional heavy downpours. Some storms could produce an excess of 2" in a short period of time, which could lead to street flooding. This will be the case through the weekend, but a slight drop in available moisture will lead to a slight drop in rain chances for Labor Day and Tuesday. But another tropical surge could increase rain chances by the middle of next week.

In the tropics, wave off the African coast is being classified as Potential Tropical Cyclone 6 and it approaches the southern Cabo Verde Islands. This is expected to become #Florence. The tropical wave the Euro model has been consistently developing once in the Gulf is now downplaying any organization. Now the model predicts an open wave moving into the Gulf and toward the coast by the middle of next week as a rain maker. Still worth keeping an eye on.

DETAILED FORECAST

FRIDAY:

70% chance for numerous showers and storms. Some heavy downpours possible. High: 88. Winds: SE 6-12.

FRIDAY NIGHT:

Most rain ends. Partly cloudy skies. Mild and muggy. Low: S 76, N 73. Winds: Light.

SATURDAY:

70% chance for numerous showers and storms. Some heavy downpours possible. High: 88. Winds: SE 6-12.

SUNDAY:

70% chance for numerous showers and storms. Some heavy downpours possible. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 88.

LABOR DAY:

Partly sunny. 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy downpours. Low: S 76, N 73. High: 90.

TUESDAY:

Partly sunny. 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy downpours. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 90.

WEDNESDAY:

Partly sunny. 50% chance for scattered showers and storms. Few heavy downpours. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 90.

THURSDAY:

Mostly cloudy skies. 60% chance for showers and storms. Some heavy at times. Low: S 77, N 74. High: 89.

