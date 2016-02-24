NEW ORLEANS — Carl Arredondo - WWL-TV Chief Meteorologist

An upper trough and weak front will be moving into the area Tuesday and stalling over the MS River Valley rest of the week. Rain chances will run above normal and some heavier rainfall is possible.

30% chance for spotty showers and storms this evening and overnight. Morning lows in the 70s Tuesday. Rain chance quickly rises to 70% with some heavier downpours and storms. Highs should remain in the 80s.

60% rest of the week for additional storms and heavy downpours.

DETAILED FORECAST

MONDAY EVENING:

Mostly cloudy and warm with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Temperatures in the 80s feeling like 90s. Wind SW 5-10 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT/TUESDAY MORNING:

Mostly cloudy and mild with a 30% chance for spotty showers or thunderstorms. Lows around 77. Wind SW 3-5 mph.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & warm with a 70% chance for showers and thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Highs around 87. Wind W/NW 6-12 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT/WEDNESDAY MORNING:

Clouds & mild with a 40% chance for a few scattered showers or thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 74. Wind S/SW 5-10 mph.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON:

Clouds & warm with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Highs around 87. Wind E/NE 6-12 mph.

THURSDAY:

Cloudy with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Lows around 74. Highs around 88.

FRIDAY:

Cloudy with a 60% chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, some heavy downpours possible. Lows around 74. Highs around 88.

SATURDAY:

Mostly cloudy and hot with scattered showers and thunderstorms, some downpours possible. Lows around 75. Highs around 90 feeling like 98-103.

SUNDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms, some could be strong. Lows around 78. Highs around 93 feeling like 105.

MONDAY:

Clouds & sunshine and hot with a 30% chance for spotty showers and thunderstorms, some could be strong. Lows around 78. Highs around 93 feeling like 105.

