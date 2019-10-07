NEW ORLEANS — Here's what you can expect from Potential Tropical Storm Barry in the New Orleans metro area...

  • 10 to 15 inches of rain - as high as 20 inches in some areas, between now and when the storm passes
  • Tidal surge of 3-6 feet on the coastline, including in the Mississippi River, where the river levels could reach 20 feet
  • More tropical downpours are expected to head our way over the next few days and they could cause street flooding
  • Highest chance for more rain will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday when the system is closer to the New Orleans area. 
  • Winds of 20-50 miles per hour, up to 60 on the coastline
  • Possible tornadoes

Live Updates

Latest forecast

Live Weather Loop