NEW ORLEANS — Here's what you can expect from Potential Tropical Storm Barry in the New Orleans metro area...
- 10 to 15 inches of rain - as high as 20 inches in some areas, between now and when the storm passes
- Tidal surge of 3-6 feet on the coastline, including in the Mississippi River, where the river levels could reach 20 feet
- More tropical downpours are expected to head our way over the next few days and they could cause street flooding
- Highest chance for more rain will be Friday, Saturday and Sunday when the system is closer to the New Orleans area.
- Winds of 20-50 miles per hour, up to 60 on the coastline
- Possible tornadoes