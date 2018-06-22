We are all familiar with the usual precautions during extremely hot weather - stay hydrated, don't leave kids or pets in a car, try to work early in the morning or later in the evening, but there are things that we may not be aware of.



Meteorologist Dave Nussbaum says that when the air temperature is in the mid 90s and close to 100, the temperature on the concrete and asphalt is much, much higher.



That means if you are walking your dog on the sidewalk, you are exposing them to very, very hot temperatures, which could be dangerous to their non-protected paws.

Dave says that a temperature of 90 degrees means that the concrete is around 125 degrees and asphalt is about 140 degrees.



An air temperature of 95 degrees, which is fairly common in southeast Louisiana, means the concrete is 140 degrees and asphalt is 155 degrees.

"If you can't put your hand or your foot on the ground without having to pull it up immediately, your pet probably shouldn't be walking on it," he said.

