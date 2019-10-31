NEW ORLEANS — The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for all of south Louisiana as a cold front moves through the area.

The wind advisory is in effect until 5 p.m. Thursday for the following parishes: Assumption, Jefferson, Lafourche, Orleans, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist and Terrebonne.

Winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph are possible throughout the afternoon. Forecasters say gusts could blow around unsecured objects. You will want to secure all of your Halloween decorations today!

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages are possible. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle.

