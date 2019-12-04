PONCHATOULA, La. — The 48th annual Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival kicked off right on Friday, with pleasant weather and solid crowds coming to try the city's world famous fruit.

The festival offers fun for the family in the city's Memorial Park, with plenty of entertainment planned for the weekend through Sunday night.

The annual festival means a lot to the people of Ponchatoula, especially strawberry farmers. Eyewitness photojournalist Brian Lukas spent the day at the park Friday and brings us this story.

