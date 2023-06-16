Juneteenth events all weekend long in Southeast Louisiana

Juneteenth is celebrated around the country often with picnics, block parties and large gatherings. Here are some events in Southeast Louisiana.

LOUISIANA, USA — A quarter of a million Black people in Texas were enslaved for years after the Emancipation Proclamation was enacted in 1863. The declaration of their freedom on June 19, 1865 became an enduring celebration known as Juneteenth.

In 2021, Juneteenth became a federal holiday. Many government offices and businesses will close their doors in observance.

New Orleans:

In New Orleans East on Saturday, the NOLA East Second Saturday Community market is set to take place at DD&D Lincoln Beach Center on 13904 Hayne Blvd.

The market is ran by the organization New Orleans East Matters. You can reach organizers at 504-427-2596 or 504-319-5131.

The New Orleans Museum of Art is set to open its exhibits up for free on Sunday in honor of Juneteenth, including the Besthoff Sculpture Garden from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. NOMA closes on Mondays.

The Crescent City Mentoring Collaborative will have an empowering event focused on youth development, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The group will meet at The Ochsner Health Son of a Saint Bivian Lee, Jr. Center at 2803 St. Philip St.

"The CCMC will facilitate a vibrant gathering where young minds are engaged, nurtured and provided with opportunities for growth," The organization said in a release. "The Juneteenth celebration and commemoration aims to ignite a sense of pride, resilience and leadership among our youth."

Contact: Elliot Hutchinson, 225-281-0917; elliot@sonofasaint.org.

NORD is set to sponsor sponsoring a Youth and Teens Splash Day Celebration on Monday, at Behrman Park.

"Children will be able to take pictures, enjoy face painting, free food, games, live entertainment and more," A release about the event said.

Contact Michael Willis at 504-884-6775 for more information about how to volunteer.

On Saturday on the historic Bayou Road, there will be a Juneteenth Jubilee, hosted by the New Orleans Workers' Center for Racial Justice.

The event address is 2513 Bayou Rd, at Whiskey & Sticks.

"It promises a rich and engaging experience that includes captivating music, family services, and cultural activities," organizers said.

Jefferson Parish:

In Harvey Krewe of Athena Mardi Gras Organization is hosting its first Juneteenth celebration on Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.

Organizers of the event said the theme is, "Building the Promise of Freedom."

You can contact the Krewe at info@kreweofathena.org.

In Kenner, there will be a concert at the Buddy Lawson Gymnasium on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Performers include: an African drum procession led by Westley Philips, Reggie Houston's Deluxe Box of Chocolates, DJ K.O., Kim Philips and Friends, Zena Moses and Rue Fiya All Stars and Rechell and The Ree Generation Band.

The event will be catered by Mia's Eatery, food will be available for purchase.

You can find tickets at Eventbrite.com.

Tangipahoa Parish:

In Covington, there will be a parade Monday in Peter Atkins Park, the parade is free, but the city has asked that those interested in attending fill out this form.