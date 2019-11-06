KENNER, La. — The City of Kenner is set to make a big announcement regarding next year's Mardi Gras celebrations later this week.

The announcement was scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Esplanade Mall. A brief statement from Mayor Ben Zahn's office offered little details about the announcement other than its time and location.

The tease comes just two months after Metairie's signature parade - the Krewe of Caesar - ceased operations. Organizers blamed route changes and dwindling ridership for the abrupt end.

Last month, Zahn told NOLA.com that Kenner was open to hosting Caesar.

"Are my doors open to the Krewe of Caesar? Absolutely," Zahn said. "If they want to come to us, we're here. I'd love to have them."

The newspaper reports that Kenner has not hosted a full-scale Carnival season parade since 1992.

Police Chief Mike Glaser, members of the Kenner City Council and Jefferson Parish District 5 Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken will attend Wednesday's announcement.

