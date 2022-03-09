Irish Channel parade to go on as scheduled - normal route

There was concern that the route would have to be altered similar to several events during Mardi Gras.

NEW ORLEANS — The Irish Channel parade scheduled for this Saturday along Magazine Street, Louisiana Avenue and St. Charles Avenue will roll as planned, according to Jeff Delatte, a spokesman for the event.

"Same time, same route," he said.

The Irish Channel parade will be one of the few events that hasn't had its route or size adjusted due to a police manpower shortage. In the case of events like the Irish Channel parade though, manpower is distributed differently than "city events" classified as "city rolls." The city events are required to be staffed by police and emergency workers. During Mardi Gras, parade routes were shortened because, even at max capacity, there weren't enough officers to patrol the route.

Other events, like second lines and Mardi Gras events outside of the two-week window, are classified as "details" and officers volunteer to work the shifts at a rate agreed to with the hosting organization.