x
Jon Batiste departing from Late Show to focus on soaring career

The announcement was made by the host of the CBS late night show Thursday night.
Credit: John Locher/Invision/AP
NEW ORLEANS — Multi Grammy Award winning artist Jon Batiste is leaving as bandleader on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Batiste, who won five Grammy Awards at this year’s ceremony, has served as the band’s director for seven years. He will be replaced by Louis Cato, who has filled in recently.

“We have been so lucky to have a front row seat to Jon’s incredible talent for the past seven years,” said Colbert to his audience.

Batiste is coming off of a banner year during which he not only won the Grammy Awards, but also provided the music for Pixar’s hit movie “Soul.” He was also featured on a Louisiana-themed float in the Macy’s parade in New York.

Colbert said he looked forward to having Batiste on the show as a guest highlighting what is sure to be continued success.

Though it wasn’t explicitly stated, Batiste is in high demand at the moment and it is unlikely that he could have devoted enough time to the show, which did help give him the springboard to his success.

