GRAND ISLE, La. — Nicolas Cage has been in A LOT of movies. More than 100, actually. And now, he'll star as a possible murderer in a creepy film set in the middle of a hurricane on Grand Isle.

The film, titled Grand Isle, has Cage starring as the husband in what appears to be a wildly dysfunctional marriage who frames a handyman for murder.

Here, maybe the summary will clear things up for you:

Walter (Nicolas Cage) and his neglected wife lure a young man into their Victorian home to escape a hurricane. When the man is charged with murder by Det. Jones (Kelsey Grammar), he must reveal the couple's wicked secrets to save himself.

Nope, that didn't help me either. Let's try the trailer that Screen Media Films put out Thursday afternoon. Warning, it's a bit NSFW:

I think that cleared things up somewhat. A little?

From what the trailer shows, he's either the villain or the victim. Possibly both.

Luke Benwood (of Dear John fame) plays a handyman referred to in IMDB as Buddy. When he's caught in a hurricane, Walter and his wife Fancy (played by KaDee Strickland) invite them into their old mansion.

While there, Fancy tries to seduce Buddy, apparently leading to an enraged fight between him and Walter.

According to Kelsey Grammar's honey-sweet southern drawl as Det. Jones, Buddy ends up killing at least one of them. Maybe it's Fancy, who Cage's character apparently wants dead. Maybe Walter himself ends up on the wrong end of the knife that goes through his hand in the closing moments of the trailer.

There's also some weird stuff about the basement and why Buddy should never go in there that screams "they're the kind of people who hunt humans for sport."

Actually, strike that. The whole trailer kind of gave off that vibe.

In reality, Grand Isle is at the southern tip of Jefferson Parish, a few hours south of New Orleans.

Whenever a hurricane or powerful tropical storm forms in the Gulf and heads north, the island is largely evacuated because once the water gets over the single, narrow bridge, there's no way to get to anybody stuck there.

Based on the premise, that's going to be the reason Buddy doesn't run for the hills (metaphorically, of course, we know Louisiana doesn't have hills) the moment something goes off the rails.

