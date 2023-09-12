Jazz Fest expanding to add a 2nd Thursday in 2024

The announcement said that the festival would now have two four-day weekends, adding Thursday to its initial weekend as its opening day.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival will be adding a day to its lineup in 2024, it was announced Wednesday via an email.

The announcement said that the festival would now have two four-day weekends, adding Thursday to its initial weekend as its opening day.

Festival dates for 2024 are Thursday, April 25 through Sunday, April 28 and Thursday, May 2 through Sunday, May 5.

According to NOLA.com, the festival has added an eighth day on two other occasions. They did so in 2003 and for the 50th anniversary in 2019.

The festival group did not say whether the added Thursday would also be a "locals Thursday" or perhaps it would be a major event.