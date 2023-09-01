Gretna City Councilman finishes special marathon at 80 years old

The walls of his man cave are covered in race bibs, medals, and trophies to remind him of his adventures. He's done duathlons and triathlons, including the IRONMAN.

GRETNA, La. — At 80 years old, Gretna City Councilman, Rudy Smith, just added another medal to his shelf.

This one is special to him because it's his 30th Walt Disney World Marathon. Disney calls him a "perfect" runner because he's participated in every Walt Disney World Marathon.

“Out of all the marathons I’ve run around the world, Disney is the most spectacular," Smith said.

That's saying something because Smith has traveled the globe to cross races and places off his bucket list.

China's Great Wall Marathon, Gold Coast Marathon in Australia, Greece, London, Paris and Rome are just a few he's marked off.

“I had a race up the Empire State building," Smith said.

He's raced on every continent, including Antarctica.

“I was the second African-American to ever do that," Smith said.

The walls of his man cave are covered in race bibs, medals, and trophies to remind him of his adventures. He's done duathlons and triathlons, including the IRONMAN.

“A lot of hard work. A lot of suffering," Smith said. "And just a lot of joy in being able to finish these races and being able to do something that growing up I never thought I could do.”

Smith said he got into running around age 40, and now he's still crossing the finish lines at 80 years old.

“I’ll probably take about a week off," Smith said.

Smith said he's a little sore, but there's no slowing him down.

His friends at the "Best Bank Track Club" know how to light a fire under him if he ever did.

“They gave me some, what’s the name of the drink? Fireball. Yeah, so I had a shot of fireball at the 20-mile mark. So that got me through to the last 10k of the race," Smith said.

Smith said he doesn't drink or smoke. Maybe that's his secret?

“As far as the nutrition part, I have to say I’m not very good at that," Smith said. “My wife is a good cook.”

Smith said it's all about training consistently and his family supporting him every step of the way.