x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Animals

Lost lamb saved from having 'baaad' night thanks to Manatee County deputies

The lamb is being kept on the farm at the Manatee County Jail until its owner is found.

BRADENTON, Fla. — One little lamb was having a "baaad" night after it got lost wandering the streets of Bradenton in the dark, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.

Thankfully, the lamb's night didn't get worse, thanks to the help of deputies. 

Deputies say they were called in to rescue the baby sheep "thanks to the help of kind neighbors." 

But, no one seemed to know where the lamb belonged. So, deputies gave it a ride to the farm at the Manatee County Jail. The lamb will stay there until its owner is found. 

RELATED: Watch: Skunk does handstand, 'dances' in front of wildlife camera

And, the sheriff's office said that, of course, the deputies had to take a photo to document the rescue, because "how often do you encounter a sheep walking around town?" 

Related Articles

What other people are reading right now:

►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter