Lost lamb saved from having 'baaad' night thanks to Manatee County deputies

BRADENTON, Fla. — One little lamb was having a "baaad" night after it got lost wandering the streets of Bradenton in the dark, the Manatee County Sheriff's Office said.
Thankfully, the lamb's night didn't get worse, thanks to the help of deputies.
Deputies say they were called in to rescue the baby sheep "thanks to the help of kind neighbors."
But, no one seemed to know where the lamb belonged. So, deputies gave it a ride to the farm at the Manatee County Jail. The lamb will stay there until its owner is found.
And, the sheriff's office said that, of course, the deputies had to take a photo to document the rescue, because "how often do you encounter a sheep walking around town?"
