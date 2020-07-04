Here is Chef Kevin's recipe for fried chicken with a sweet heat sauce.

Fried Chicken

1 chicken cut in pieces

2 Tablespoons garlic powder

1 Tablespoon onion powder

1 Tablespoon salt

1 Tablespoon white pepper

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

2 Tablespoons Creole seasoning

In large bowl, season chicken and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight. Keep chicken in fridge until ready to cook. It fries better cold. When ready to cook, heat oil to 365 degrees.



Coating

2 cups flour

1 Tablespoons salt

2 Tablespoons Creole seasoning

1 Tablespoon white pepper

Mix flour and seasoning in a large bowl. Mix well. Dredge chicken in floured seasoning, shake off excess and fry for 12-15 minutes until internal chicken temperature is 165 degrees and the chicken juice runs clear.

Sweet Heat Sauce

2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

2 Tbsp. dark brown sugar

1 tsp. chili powder

1 tsp. garlic powder

1 tsp. paprika

Whisk Creole seasoning, cayenne, brown sugar, chili powder, garlic powder, and paprika in a medium bowl; carefully whisk in 1 cup frying oil. Brush fried chicken with spicy oil.