Here is Chef Kevin's recipe for fried chicken with a sweet heat sauce.
Fried Chicken
1 chicken cut in pieces
2 Tablespoons garlic powder
1 Tablespoon onion powder
1 Tablespoon salt
1 Tablespoon white pepper
1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
2 Tablespoons Creole seasoning
In large bowl, season chicken and refrigerate for 4 hours or overnight. Keep chicken in fridge until ready to cook. It fries better cold. When ready to cook, heat oil to 365 degrees.
Coating
2 cups flour
1 Tablespoons salt
2 Tablespoons Creole seasoning
1 Tablespoon white pepper
Mix flour and seasoning in a large bowl. Mix well. Dredge chicken in floured seasoning, shake off excess and fry for 12-15 minutes until internal chicken temperature is 165 degrees and the chicken juice runs clear.
Sweet Heat Sauce
2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning
2 Tbsp. dark brown sugar
1 tsp. chili powder
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tsp. paprika
Whisk Creole seasoning, cayenne, brown sugar, chili powder, garlic powder, and paprika in a medium bowl; carefully whisk in 1 cup frying oil. Brush fried chicken with spicy oil.