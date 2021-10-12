King Cakes arrive in time for Christmas, but is it too soon?

Manny Randazzo's opened Friday for their Christmas King Cakes

NEW ORLEANS — There are a lot of exciting things about the holidays: Decorations, Christmas trees, Santa Claus, but what about King Cakes?

We are still weeks away from Carnival, but you wouldn't know it if you go to Manny Randazzo's. That's because a constant flow of people filtered through their doors Friday, hoping to get their hands on the sweet treat.

"I think they're the best," said Kevin Brewer of Metairie.

"We got the deluxe with all four flavors," said Richard Woodfork of New Orleans.

The bakery has been opening its doors specifically for Christmas King Cakes for years, and Woodfork says they just can't get enough.

"Well, we came to get some things at the mall," he said. "And we come this way and we bought King Cakes for years from here, so we saw they were open and decided to stop."

We asked about it not being Carnival yet, and he chuckled.

Some argue King Cake's aren't allowed until Jan. 6, or King's Day.

However, ask these customers, and quite frankly they don't care.

"Yep, but they're still good and it's Christmas time so time to eat some sweets," Brewer said. "A friend of mine texted me and said Manny's was open, so once they're open you know we have to get our King Cake."

So, whether it's strawberry, Pecan Praline, or Candy Cane shaped, some just had to get a King Cake. And say what better time to dig in, than around Christmas.

"I'd like to see them year-round, to be honest," Woodfork suggested.

Now you can get a King Cake until Dec. 23 at Manny Randazzo's. They're open Monday-to-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and on Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon or until that last King Cake is sold.