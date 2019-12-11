NEW ORLEANS — Pacal's Manale Restaurant, a century-old staple of Uptown New Orleans dining, has a new owner.

The DeFelice family sold Pascal's Manale to Jessice and Ray Brandt, according to a report from NOLA.com's Ian McNulty.

You may recognize Ray Brandt's name from his network of car dealerships.

The DeFelice family has owned Pascal's Manale for four generations.

“What we’re feeling is a bag of mixed emotions,” Sandy DeFelice told McNulty. “You hate to see it go, but it really was the right time to turn the page in our lives and start a new chapter.”

The restaurant will remain open, according to DeFelice, and will maintain the same traditions it is known and loved for.

For more, visit NOLA.com.