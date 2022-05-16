Pinot Grigio Chicken with Mushrooms

In honor of National Pinot Grigio day, Chef Belton makes a wine inspired dish.

Ingredients:





2 Tbsp. olive oil

4 chicken thighs, boneless or 2 chicken breast, boneless halved horizontally

2 Tbsp. Creole seasoning

2 Tbsp. butter

14 oz. mushrooms, sliced

3 garlic cloves, minced

1 onion , sliced thin

1/2 cup Pinot Grigio

2/3 cup heavy cream

parsley and green onions, fresh chopped to garnish

Directions:

Heat the olive oil in a skillet of pan over medium heat. Season chicken with Creole seasoning. Sear chicken on both sides, for about 3-5 minutes each side until golden all over. Transfer chicken to a plate.

Add the butter to the skillet and sauté mushrooms for 3-5 minutes or until just beginning to soften. Transfer to the same plate as the chicken. Cover with aluminum foil to keep warm.

Add the onion into the pan and cook for 2 minutes, then garlic and stir for 1 minute. Pour in the Pinot Grigio; stir well, while scraping any food bits from the bottom of the pan. Simmer on low for about 5 minutes.

Add cream and simmer for 2-3 minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.