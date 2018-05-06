Summery Seafood Month Inspiration

2 fillets

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tbsp. Creole seasoning

2 tbsp. butter

Rinse and pat fillets dry. Lay fillets on a plate and drizzle with olive oil, rubbing the oil on both sides of the fish. Season both sides of the fillets with Creole seasoning. Heat skillet over medium heat and add butter. Place fillets top side down and cook for 2 minutes. Flip fillets and cook for an additional 2 minutes. Turn off heat and let fish rest in pan for a minute. Ready to serve.

Tip. If fillet is 1/2 inch to 1 inch, cook 1 minute per side.

Arugula Salad

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 Tbsp. Steen's vinegar

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. garlic powder

1 orange juiced

Arugula

In a bowl, add olive oil, vinegar, salt and garlic. Mix well and stir in orange juice. Drizzle over arugula and serve.

