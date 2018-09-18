Over the course of its 300-year history, New Orleans’ cuisine has been one of its greatest gifts to the world. Now, as we celebrate the city’s 300th birthday and WWL-TV’s 60th anniversary, our gift to you is a free e-cookbook, with free tailgating recipes.

Click here to download the free "Tailgating" cookbook as well as the previous editions with Recipes for Summer Favorites, Cajun cooking, Lent, Global Cuisine and Holiday Recipes.

Try this creamy, delicious take on a fan favorite at your next tailgate party, courtesy of Louisiana Fish Fry Kitchen!

Ingredients

8 oz. Louisiana Fish Fry Products Tartar Sauce

4 oz. Louisiana Fish Fry Products Remoulade Dressing

2 lbs. red potatoes

4 hard boiled eggs, peeled

1 TBSP sugar

1/2 tsp. Louisiana Fish Fry Products Cajun Seasoning

Preparations

Peel and quarter the potatoes and boil until fork tender, placing in a large bowl. Roughly chop the eggs and add to bowl. Add all remaining ingredients and mix well. Blend the mixture until half of the potatoes are creaming and half are still chunky. ENJOY!

Makes 10 servings.

