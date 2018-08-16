The times, they are a-changing.

In an historic move, The Boy Scouts of America, for the first time in its 108-year history, is inviting both boys and girls to join the Cub Scouts. Boys and girls must be between the ages of 5 and 10 years old.

The Evangeline Area Council, which covers the eight parishes of Acadiana, is following suit and will also open its doors to girls.

Scouting leaders say all families will now be able to participate in the Cub Scouts, a program renowned for character-building fun and adventure.

But that won't mean girls and boys will be together in the same den, according to Art Hawkins, executive director of the Evangeline Area Council.

Each Cub Scout den will be single gender — all boys or all girls. Meanwhile, Cub Scout packs can include any combination of all-boy or all-girl dens.

"This unique approach allows the organization to maintain the integrity of the single-gender model, while also meeting the needs of today’s families," Hawkins said. “The Evangeline Area Council is excited to welcome both boys and girls into Cub Scouting. After all, the values of Scouting — being trustworthy, loyal, helpful, friendly, courteous, kind, obedient, cheerful, thrifty, brave, clean and reverent — are relevant and important for both boys and girls.”

Scouting programs are known to embrace the outdoors and to help communities through service projects, STEM development and activities that help build confidence in young people.

The Evangeline Area Council will be hosting Cub Scout sign-ups for boys and girls throughout Acadiana over the next few weeks.

Scouting has seen a decline in membership over the years, said Michelle Copper, committee chair for Cub Scout Pack 451 in Scott. After studying successful programs around the country, the organization found that those run as family programs, which would include girls, were the most successful packs.

"I am very excited about the change," Cooper said. "I think it will be a good change for our program. It will bring a new dynamic. It's a monumental step for Cub Scouts, and it will grow our program tremendously."

Cooper, who is the mother of two scouts ages 10 and 13, said her boys had mixed feelings about the idea at first. But once they heard how the program would work, they began to think about it differently.

"They (girls) already go on outings," she said. "We call them tag-alongs. We allow them to come because it is a family activity. What's going to happen now is they will get recognition for the same things they've been doing... for their achievements."

Hawkins has also heard pushback from some concerned citizens, mostly those who do not understand the changes.

Terry Bernard wrote on Facebook, " I was in it love it and it will not. B the same keep them apart. I would not put my son in it."

"The problem is, there is a huge misconception," Hawkins explained. "Though scouting is inviting girls to join, we are not going to be co-ed. There is a big difference. We will start inviting them into Scouts BSA in February. Each grade level has a den. Boy and girl dens be separate."

