NEW ORLEANS — On Monday, the country will observe its 34th national Martin Luther King Jr. Day, honoring the life and legacy of the United States’ most prominent figure in the fight for civil rights.

Already, service events around New Orleans this week have celebrated King as an African-American activist, pastor and father. These events will culminate on Jan. 21, with several gatherings scheduled from morning until evening.

City of New Orleans events

First on Monday, the City of New Orleans will hold its opening program at 9 a.m. in Central City.

Marc Morial, the former Mayor of New Orleans and current president and CEO of the National Urban League, is the featured speaker. He will reflect on Kings' legacy in the current day at the New Orleans Jazz Market (1436 Orthea Castle Haley Boulevard).

After the opening program, the official Martin Luther King Jr. Day march will start at the Jazz Market, head up Martin Luther King Boulevard, turn left at S. Claiborne Avenue, then go down Washington Avenue and finish at A.L. Davis Park on Freret Street.

At the end of the parade route at A.L. Davis Park, the city will hold its "Remember, Celebrate, Act" day of play for children and families. This day of play will continue until 3 p.m.

No parking zones will be in effect for the festivities from 12-3 p.m. for the following areas:

Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. from Calliope St. to Martin Luther King Blvd.

Martin Luther King Blvd. from Oretha Castle Haley Blvd. to S. Claiborne Ave.

S. Claiborne Ave. from Martin Luther King Blvd. to Washington Ave.

Washington Ave. from S. Claiborne Ave. to LaSalle St.

LaSalle St. from Washington Ave. to Second St.

Parking enforcement personnel will be monitoring for illegal parking.

Don't block hydrants, driveways and sidewalks.

Don't park within 20 feet of a crosswalk, intersection, or stop sign.

Park in the direction of travel on one-way streets and with the right wheel to the curb on two-way streets.

Call 504-658-8100 for parking enforcement.

State of Louisiana MLK service

At noon, during the city's official march, Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser will join welcome volunteers and AmeriCorps members from throughout Louisiana and the country for the state's Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service.

After the welcome, volunteers and AmeriCorps members will make critical home repairs for three elderly New Orleans homeowners through the support of Rebuilding Together New Orleans.

Nungesser will be joined by Volunteer Louisiana Executive Director Judd Jeansonne and the Corporation for National and Community Service’s Director of AmeriCorps, Chester Spellman.

The kickoff is at 12:00 p.m. at 1701 New Orleans Street, New Orleans in the Seventh Ward, right next to Hunter's Field.

Black History Cemetery Tour

Also on Monday, from 11:00 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., the non-profit organization Save Our Cemeteries will host a special Martin Luther King Day tour of St. Louis cemetery.

The tour costs $25 per person and children under 12 are free. The organization will continue special cemetery tours throughout the month of February for Black History Month.

West Bank United Churches Service

Later on the West Bank from 6 - 9 p.m., multiple churches will unite to observe and celebrate the King's birthday.

Second Nazarene Baptist Church and Second Baptist Church will join together at Asbury United Methodist Church on 2725 Ernest Street in Algiers. The service will feature united choirs and discussion of how King's life, works and deeds impact the community today.

AT&T MLK Hiring Event

And for most of the day, people seeking new jobs can check out AT&T's event to hire retail sales consultants.

"If you love working with people and technology, AT&T wants to interview you! AT&T is seeking to fill jobs at its retail stores in historic New Orleans East and Gentilly, a result of the company’s continued investment in Louisiana," a company spokesperson said.

The hiring event will be held on Monday, Jan. 21st from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 7500 Bullard Avenue.

Free museum art exhibit in Bixoli

Later, if you're around the Biloxi area, from 4 to 7 p.m. the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum of Art will hold a special opening of the galleries in honor of the life and legacy of Dr. King.

Visitors of all ages will be granted free admission to the current exhibits. This includes our City Within a City exhibit within the Pleasant Reed Interpretive Center, which focuses on Biloxi's segregated areas prior to and during the Civil Rights Movement.

Other exhibits on view include New Orleans Native Ron Bechet's Transcendent Coincidences for Existence in the Beau Rivage Casino Gallery of African American Art and our permanent collection of George Ohr artworks.

The museum is located at 386 Beach Blvd, Biloxi, MS 39530.

