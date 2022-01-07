"Pink Tax" goes into effect in Louisiana

Lawmakers estimate it will cost the state about 11 million dollars in revenue a year.

NEW ORLEANS — If you need to get feminine hygiene products or diapers during your next shopping trip, you may notice it's now cheaper in Louisiana.

The law eliminating the "Pink Tax" went into effect on Friday.

Lawmakers estimate it will cost the state about 11 million dollars annually. To State Representative Aimee Adatto Freeman (D - New Orleans), who co-authored the bill, it's worth it.

"We have so many families that live in a situation where they're paycheck to paycheck," Freeman said, "We have single moms who are raising kids, and so just that little bit of sales tax a month will put money back into their pockets that they can use for food or other things that they need to buy for their households."

Most people we spoke with said this comes as good news.

"It feels like it was sort of targeted against like women and people with uteruses who have menstrual cycles," Bailey Griswold said, "It's something that you need. We shouldn't be taxed at a higher rate."

The "Pink Tax" is known as the extra amount of money women are charged for particular items.

Under the Louisiana law, all diapers, tampons, menstrual pads, sanitary 14 napkins, panty liners, menstrual sponges, and menstrual cups are exempt from state sales tax.

The Louisiana legislature failed to pass similar laws several times before now.

Jason Robertson said his 3-year-old daughter doesn't wear diapers anymore, but it would have significantly impacted the family's budget.

"It was probably a hundred bucks a month if I had to guess," Robertson said, "With prices going up so much these days, that will definitely help out."

Some people believe more could be done.

"In the future, I would like to see all those products free for everyone," Griswold said.

We visited a local drugstore to see how much of a difference it makes.

A package of pads that costs $12 rang up at $12.29. Without the elimination of the tax, they would have cost $0.83 more.

"I know for a lot of people it's going to be a huge help," Caroline Blais said.

Representative Freeman is now asking folks who are able to participate in a month-long donation drive in partnership with the Junior League of New Orleans.