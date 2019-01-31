ST. TAMMANY, La. — A nearly $1 million roadway improvement project in the Covington area has begun, St. Tammany Parish officials said Thursday.

Crews have begun the mill, overlay and repair of Keys, Lalanne and Dummyline Roads. The project will improve nearly five miles of roadway combined.

Parish officials say the project is expected to take 45 days barring any weather delays. Residents may be directed to alternate entrances of Keys, Lalanne and Dummyline Roads, between LA 21 and LA 1077 depending on the location of the work being done at the time.

Drivers are advised to use caution around work crews and plan for delays.