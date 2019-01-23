VACHERIE, La. — A 51-year-old woman died, and an 11-year-old was injured in a crash in Vacherie.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash occurred Wednesday around 6:30 a.m. on LA 3127 at LA 3213.

Toneka Terry, 51, was driving south on LA 3213 in a Chevrolet Trailblazer when she reached the intersection with LA 3127 and stopped for a stop sign. For reasons under investigation, Terry did not yield and began making a left turn onto the highway in front of a dump truck that was traveling westbound.

Terry was struck on the driver’s side of her vehicle and she sustained fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene by the St. James Coroner’s Office. According to Louisiana State Police, Terry’s 11-year-old front seat passenger received moderate injuries.

She was taken to the University Medical Center.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured in the crash and a breath sample was provided which showed no alcohol present, State Police say.

Impairment of Terry is not known, however toxicology tests are pending through the St. James Parish Coroner’s Office.