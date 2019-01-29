BATON ROUGE, La. — The alleged gunman who led authorities on a nationwide manhunt, apparently confessed to investigators.

There are still a lot of questions regarding why 21-year-old Dakota Theriot killed five people in Livingston and Ascension Parishes. However, Eyewitness News did get some insight Tuesday from authorities who held a joint press conference.

Authorities say no motive is known at this time, only that Theriot is cooperating with detectives, telling them about what transpired.

Theriot is accused of killing his girlfriend Summer Ernest, her father - Billy Ernest, and her brother before stealing a family car and driving to shoot and kill his parents.

"Theriot rode with them (the Ernest family) that morning, Mr. Billy Ernest who was one of the victims, to drop his wife off at work in the Walker area, later went back to their home and a short time thereafter he committed the three murders," said Jason Ard, the Livingston Parish Sheriff. "By the time neighbors called us, the incident was already happening in Ascension."

One day later, on Sunday, Theriot was arrested more than 1,100 miles away in Richmond County, where authorities say he confessed.

"We sent detectives from Ascension and from LIvingston Parishes to Virginia to conduct an investigation there, interviews and to collect evidence," said Ascension Parish Sheriff, Bobby Webre. "Physical evidence, electronic evidence, biological evidence."

The sheriffs said Theriot admitted to stealing his dad's handgun and killing five people in two parishes.

"We do know the victims were shot once in the head," said Sheriff Ard.

After killing the members of the Ernest family, Theriot went to Ascension Parish and killed his mom and dad.

"The dad had enough life left in him to call 911," said Sheriff Webre.

The investigation will now turn from apprehension to prosecution.

"When he comes back it'll be Ascension Parish first," said Sheriff Webre. "We will book him on two counts of 1st-degree murder. He'll then be transferred to Livingston Parish jail where he'll be booked on their charges and housed there."

It's still unclear when Theriot will be brought back to Louisiana, and as authorities wait, their goal now is to bring the families involved justice.

"We have victims who've been through a lot," said Sheriff Ard.

Theriot faces three counts of 1st-degree murder in Livingston Parish as well. He also faces numerous other charges in both places.

Eyewitness News asked authorities if the death penalty is something that may be considered for this case, they said it's something they're not opposed too.