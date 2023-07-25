Audubon Nature Institute proposes facelift for the riverfront

The public has until July 31 to submit their public comment for review. That form can be found here.

NEW ORLEANS — There could be a big facelift coming to the riverfront near the French Quarter. Audubon Nature Institute has proposed a new park that has been an industrial site for years.

The Mississippi River is being dubbed the city’s front porch, and the redevelopment of the Governor Nicholls and Esplanade wharves will offer 2.25 miles of waterfront access.

The "Riverfront for all" by Audubon Nature Institute aims to improve access to the riverfront. Chimene Grant Saloy, Vice President of Community Affairs at Audubon Nature Institute, told Eyewitness News, "Once we are finished developing this park, people will be able to walk, bike, jog all the way from Spanish Plaza all the way through Crescent Park."

The proposal was paused because of the pandemic, but plans are back on the table. Grant Saloy said, "We gathered a lot of feedback, we did intercept studies on the Riverfront and we kept our website open for public comment and so here we are to talk about the culmination of that work and present schematic plans."

At a public meeting, residents were able to share their thoughts, one resident said during public comment, "Actually very concerned that some part of the park or perhaps all of this public park will only be available to the public only part-time and not full time."

Another said, "I don't think that concessions and food trucks are going to cover whatever size budget you're going to have for the park."

Business owners like Perry Dolce says parts of the riverfront have become forgotten by the public and isn’t even on tourists' radar, he said, "I am hoping it's going to bring or continue to bring positive energy to the lower quarter in the Marigny. Enhance pedestrian traffic and stimulate tourism back in the area."

