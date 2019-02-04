NEW ORLEANS — If the sight, sounds and especially smells of the Audubon Zoo excite you, then have we got a product for you.

On Monday, the Audubon Zoo announced the release of some new perfumes that bottle the essence of your favorite zoo, aquarium and insectarium animals.

They say one whiff of their new fragrance line and you'll be celebrating the wonders of nature.

Well the bad news, or probably good news, rather, is that this signature line is just an April Fools joke!

So these scents won't be driving anyone wild anytime soon.