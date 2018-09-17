The Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System is collecting donations and supplies to help homeless veterans.

The items needed for donations include nonperishable food, toiletries, blankets, new men and women’s undergarments, gently used clothing, shoes and backpacks. The items can be donated from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays from Sept. 24 through Oct. 17.

All of the donations will be given to veterans during the Stand Down for Homeless Veterans event scheduled on Oct. 27 at the Veterans medical center. During the event, the organization will have medical screenings, hot meals and clothing for those who need it.

Anyone interested in volunteering at this year’s event is asked to contact Cynthia White at Cynthia.white19@va.gov or by calling 504-507-2033.

“We can’t do it alone – it takes many partners in the community to pull this event together for our nation’s heros,” Rivera said.

For more information, visit the New Orleans VA website.

© 2018 WWL