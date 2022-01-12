New Orleans prepares for President Macron

The President is set to talk climate change in Louisiana.

NEW ORLEANS — President Macron is expected to meet with Gov. John Bel Edwards to talk climate change in Louisiana.

Louisiana is one of the most at risk states to be impacted by climate change, especially as sea levels continue to rise.

Professor Joshua Basseches from Tulane University said, "The Louisiana coast is extremely vulnerable to the impacts of climate change.”

“The inflation reduction act, which is the first federal climate law that we passed… has certain provisions in it that have disappointed certain European allies, because they encourage domestic production… So Biden will want to hear specially what Macron’s concerns are,” He said.

It’s has been much easier to address climate change in France as most of their electricity comes from nuclear sources, while in America we run off coal and gas production. Governor Edwards climate task force has approved a plan to reduce Louisiana’s greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

Since the city’s time as a French colony, to today, the French influence is still felt throughout New Orleans and south Louisiana.

Joseph Mistrot from L’Union Francaise, a non-profit offering French language classes and cultural classes, says President Macron’s visit is revitalizing those French ties.

“We still that tie and those cultural ties to France, so its great we are able to celebrate that with President Macron," Mistrot said.

“Its pointing to our past and looking towards our future,” Mistrot said.