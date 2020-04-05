NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed and a woman injured inside of a home in the 1000 block of Tricou Street Monday before noon.

New Orleans Police said that both of the victims were shot inside of the home. The male victim was found shot to death inside of the residence, while the woman fled the location and made it to the 6300 block of North Rampart, where she sought assistance.

NOPD officers and EMS personnel responded to the scene and took the woman to the hospital via ambulance for treatment. The extent of her injuries was not immediately known.

Shortly after, officers found the body of the man inside the home in 1000 block of Tricou Street.

He was declared dead at the scene.

A homicide investigation was opened and no other details were immediately available from police, including a possible motive or suspect in the attack.

The identity of the deceased man will be released by the Orleans Parish coroner after proper notification of his family.

It's the 55th homicide under investigation in New Orleans in 2020.

