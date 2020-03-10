2 shot to death in Marrero, found in roadside car

MARRERO, La. — JPSO investigators are searching for the shooter in a double shooting overnight in Marrero after two people were found dead in a car on the side of the road with apparent gunshot wounds, officials said.
The double murder was reported around 1:50 a.m. near the intersection of Garden Road and 4th Street in Marrero.
Deputies dispatched to a report of a suspicious vehicle near the intersection found the car on the shoulder of the road. When they looked closer, they realized two bodies were in the car, authorities said.
A man and a woman -- both unidentified Saturday -- were pronounced dead at the scene from what appeared to be gunshot wounds, according to investigators.
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said they did not have a suspect or motive in the killing Saturday morning, and encouraged anybody with information to contact Crimestoppers.
