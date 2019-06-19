METAIRIE, La. — A 22-year-old man has been booked following a random killing spree that left three people dead in less than 24 hours Tuesday and possible links to a fourth killing.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto announced that Sean Barrette faces multiple murder charges for two separate shootings on West Metairie Avenue.

The first shooting happened around 11:12 p.m. Monday near West Metairie and Henry Landry Avenues overnight Monday. Investigators say 22-year-old Isai Cadalza was shot multiple times and later died at the hospital.

The second shooting happened around 4:19 p.m. Tuesday near West Metairie and North Starrett. Two victims, 45-year-old Manuel Caronia and 57-year-old Nicky Roseau were pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the second shooting, JPSO investigators identified a possible suspect and suspect vehicle. A bullet recovered from the scene also provided ballistic evidence to link the two shootings.

Authorities began immediately watching a home in the 300 block of Trefney Avenue and saw Barrette arrive in the suspect vehicle. A SWAT team was called to the home and Barrette was taken into custody without incident.

Jefferson Parish jail records show Sean Barrette faces two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder and two counts of obstruction of justice.

