METAIRIE, La. — A 22-year-old man has been booked following a killing spree that left three people dead in less than 24 hours in Metairie.

Jefferson Parish jail records show Sean Barrette was booked on one count of second-degree murder, two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of obstruction of justice Tuesday. The charges were first reported by The New Orleans Advocate.

Barrette's arrest comes after a violent 24 hours in Metairie in which three people were killed in two separate shootings just blocks apart.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said a suspect in the shootings surrendered to a SWAT team after an hours-long standoff outside Trefmy Avenue. The sheriff's office is still withholding the man's name but has scheduled a 12 p.m. news conference to release new details in the case.

Authorities have not released the names of the victims or a possible motive for the shootings.

