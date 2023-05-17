3 teens accused of carjacking; Stolen car later crashed

Investigators say three males believed to be in their teens, flagged down a driver of a black sedan and then stole the car at gunpoint.

THIBODAUX, La. — Three teenagers were arrested after crashing a car that they allegedly stole at gunpoint in Thibodaux hours earlier, authorities say.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrested on Wednesday. Webre said deputies responded to reports of a carjacking in the 100 block of Michelle Place around 3:30 p.m. on May 12.

In that case, investigators say three males believed to be in their teens, flagged down a driver of a black sedan and then stole the car at gunpoint.

Around 12:30 a.m. on May 13, deputies say the stolen car was involved in a crash and three teens inside suffered minor injuries. A 17-year-old and two 15-year-olds were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Webre said the three teens were later charged due to their alleged involvement in the carjacking.

"The investigation is continuing. The names of the juveniles cannot be released due to their ages," the sheriff's office said.