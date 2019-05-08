THIBODAUX, La. — Thirty drug suspects were rounded up Wednesday as part of “Operation: Summer Heat,” Thibodaux Police said.

Multiple agencies assisted the Thibodaux Police Department, which launched the operation following months of investigation, authorities said.

On Wednesday, narcotics agents from the Thibodaux Police Department, Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office, St. James Parish Sheriff’s Office, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office, State Police, Department of Probation and Parole and Houma Police carried out the operation to “curve violent criminal activity in our city,” Thibodaux Police said.

Narcotics agents targeted drug dealers to get them off the streets by securing successful prosecutions for their crimes, police said.

Police obtained arrest warrants on 43 suspects resulting from the four-month investigation. Police said several of the suspects have suspected ties with local hybrid-gangs reportedly responsible for some of the shootings that have occurred in and around the city.

Nine fugitives were arrested shortly before the roundup, and 18 of the remaining 34 were taken into custody Wednesday, police said. An additional three suspects were also arrested during the operation.

Sixteen suspects in connection to the investigation still remain at large, police said.

Four search warrants were obtained and executed during the roundup, which led to the recovery of additional drugs, money, guns and paraphernalia, authorities said. Police also seized a 2017 Chrysler 200 during the investigation.

Police seized about $3,728 in cash, about 24 ounces of high-grade marijuana, 10 fully matured marijuana plants, 12 firearms including a stolen gun, 130 doses of ecstasy, 40 ounces of promethazine, 32 vials of THC oil, 6.8 grams of cocaine, 2.3 grams of methamphetamine, ammunition, crack cocaine and assorted prescription drug pills.

Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue said he hopes the roundup sends a message to those who want to sell drugs.

“Drugs and illegal activity will not be tolerated inside this city, and I will allocate any and all resources needed to ensure these laws are followed,” Zeringue said.

Fugitives arrested during Operation: Summer Heat

Abbey Lombas, 35, Schriever, possession of heroin, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyrone Charles, 32, Schriever, distribution of crack cocaine.

Corey Smith, 33, Gray, distribution of methamphetamine.

Terrence Vicks, 25, Thibodaux, distribution of ecstasy.

Christopher Kliebert, 37, of Thibodaux, distribution of methamphetamine.

Lee Johnson, 22, Thibodaux, simple burglary.

George Adair Jr., 46, Thibodaux, illegal possession of stolen things.

Junior Benoit, 52, Thibodaux, distribution of heroin.

Damian Johnson, 43, Pierre Part, obstruction of public passage, possession of marijuana, drug-free zone.

Wayne Henderson, 54, Thibodaux, two counts of distribution of marijuana.

Chad Scott, 37, Thibodaux, distribution of marijuana, two counts of illegal carrying of weapon in the presence of drugs, two counts of possession of firearm by a convicted felon, drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession with intent to distribution ecstasy, possession with intent to distribute hydrocodone.

Justin Johnson, 33, Gray, distribution of crack cocaine, entering or remaining in places after being forbidden.

Nathan Robertson, 31, Thibodaux, distribution of crack cocaine.

Damien Wagner, 25, Thibodaux, distribution of crack cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of hydrocodone, possession of firearm by felon, illegal carrying of weapon with drugs.

Brad Cook, 31, Thibodaux, distribution of oxycodone, possession of marijuana, possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine, possession of legend drug without prescription, possession of Xanax.

Jeffrey Werchan, 49, Thibodaux, distribution of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, possession of legend drug without a prescription, five counts of illegal carrying of weapon with drugs, cultivation of marijuana.

Paul Bennett, 24, Thibodaux, distribution of marijuana.

Beau Guidry, 33, Thibodaux, distribution of heroin.

Jordan Nevis, 26, Thibodaux, two counts of distribution of crack cocaine.

Toby McCoy, 43, Thibodaux, distribution of methamphetamine.

Spencer Parks, 25, Lockport, distribution of LSD.

Phillip McGuin, 24, Thibodaux, distribution of crack cocaine.

Quince Rounds, 34, Thibodaux, distribution of crack cocaine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of marijuana second offense, possession of hydrocodone, possession of Xanax, possession of a Schedule IV controlled dangerous substance.

Andrew Smith, 24, of Schriever, distribution of Psilocybin.

John Ballard Jr., 25, Thibodaux, distribution of crack cocaine.

Joseph McGee, 26, Thibodaux, distribution of crack cocaine.

Stephon Williams, 24, Thibodaux, possession of firearm by felon, distribution of methamphetamine, distribution of crack cocaine.

Shaletha Holmes, 29, Thibodaux, fugitive.

Kayla Werchan, 47, Thibodaux, summons for possession of marijuana.

Racqueal Rice, 26, Thibodaux, possession of marijuana.

Staff Writer Dan Copp can be reached at 446-7639 or at dan.copp@houmatoday.com. Follow him on Twitter@DanVCopp.