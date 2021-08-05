Kenner mom faces murder charge after 4-day-old baby dies from fentanyl

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Lana Cristina was booked on charges of second-degree murder on Wednesday.

KENNER, La. — Authorities say a Kenner mother faces murder charges after her 4-day-old child died from a fentanyl overdose in June.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says 28-year-old Lana Cristina was booked on charges of second-degree murder on Wednesday after her baby’s death was classified as a homicide.

The sheriff’s office says deputies were called to a hotel in the 1100 block of Manhattan Boulevard in Harvey around 3:40 a.m. on June 10 in regards to a medical incident. Deputies say Cristina called 911 after finding the child not breathing. The child was later pronounced dead at a hospital later that morning.

Sheriff Lopinto said an autopsy, including a toxicology report, was conducted on the baby that later determined the child’s cause of death was acute fentanyl toxicity.

The JPSO said Cristina admitted that she used drugs prior to breastfeeding the baby. A warrant was issued for her arrest and she was booked Wednesday at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center.

Sheriff Joseph Lopinto reports the arrest of Lana Cristina, 28, of Kenner, on charges of Second Degree Murder. Cristina... Posted by Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office on Thursday, August 5, 2021