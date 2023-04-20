5 killed in separate shootings across New Orleans Thursday night

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-5300

NEW ORLEANS — Five people are dead following four separate shootings in the span of four hours across New Orleans on Thursday night.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the first shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the Lower Garden District. Officers responding to the scene in the 1800 block of Rousseau Street found an unresponsive man who had been shot several times. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

About an hour later police responded to the second shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward. Officers found two men with gunshot wounds in a parking lot near North Claiborne Avenue and Tupelo Street. One man was pronounced dead at the scene, and paramedics took the second man to a hospital where he later died from his injuries.

The NOPD confirmed a third deadly shooting just before 10 p.m. in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road in New Orleans East. Police say a teenage male who was found shot in that area was pronounced dead at the scene.

And around 10:36 p.m., police responded to a fatal shooting near Louisa and North Robertson streets that left one person dead and two others wounded. Officers responding to calls of shots fired found two crashed vehicles with two gunshot victims in one car. One driver, a man, was taken to the hospital for treatment. His passenger, a woman, was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the second car, a woman, was taken to the hospital for injuries she received in the crash. The police department said it is investigating the possibility of other people being involved in that shooting.

Anyone with information about any of these shootings is asked to call the New Orleans Police Department at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111.