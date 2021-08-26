Arrest made in shooting death of Houma 8-year-old riding in car

Police say an ongoing dispute between the friend who was in the car and Verret put Treyce in the line of fire.

HOUMA, La. — A suspect has been arrested in the murder of an 8-year-old girl from Houma, police said Thursday.

Authorities said 23-year-old Davanta Verrett was arrested in Mississippi early Thursday morning in the Gulfport, MS area. Verrett was wanted in connection with the killing of Treyce Bryant in March.

According to Houma police, he is currently in Mississippi awaiting extradition back to Terrebonne Parish.

Verret allegedly staring shooting at the car the 8-year-old was riding in while Treyce’s mom was driving, a friend of her mom was in the passenger seat and Treyce was in the back.

“She was sitting right here,” another family member told WWL-TV in an interview after the killing, pointing to the back-passenger side of the car.

Police say an ongoing dispute between the friend who was in the car and Verret put Treyce in the line of fire. Bullet holes in the car are a painful reminder of that day.

“Nobody deserved to die like the way my grandchild had to leave,” said Darlene Spot, the girl's grandmother.

Verret was wanted on charges of first-degree murder and attempted murder.

More Stories: