BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana state police are investigating after a sheriff's deputy fatally shot a person while responding to a disturbance call at a home in Baton Rouge.

The Advocate reports a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office was dispatched Saturday to a home in the Highland Club neighborhood. State police Trooper Taylor Scrantz said a deputy sent to the home fired his gun, killing a person. Authorities did not immediately release further details, including the names of the uninjured deputy and the person shot.

Andrea Barrios, who lives across the street from the shooting scene, said a neighbor told her the sheriff's office was called after a fight broke out at a birthday party. Barrios said she was inside her home when she heard about six gunshots.

One dead in deputy-involved shooting on Highland Club Avenue; EBRSO deputy uninjured One person is dead in a deputy-involved shooting Saturday evening during a party for a 95-year-old grandmother in The Highland Club neighborhood off Jefferson Highway. The shooting involved a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, State Police spokesman Trooper Taylor Scrantz said. Shortly before 5:30 p.m.

---

More Crime Headlines on WWLTV.com:

--

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.