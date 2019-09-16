BATON ROUGE, La. — Louisiana state police are investigating after a sheriff's deputy fatally shot a person while responding to a disturbance call at a home in Baton Rouge.
The Advocate reports a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office was dispatched Saturday to a home in the Highland Club neighborhood. State police Trooper Taylor Scrantz said a deputy sent to the home fired his gun, killing a person. Authorities did not immediately release further details, including the names of the uninjured deputy and the person shot.
Andrea Barrios, who lives across the street from the shooting scene, said a neighbor told her the sheriff's office was called after a fight broke out at a birthday party. Barrios said she was inside her home when she heard about six gunshots.
---
More Crime Headlines on WWLTV.com:
- Sheriff: Louisiana woman left wallet, meth at cash register
- Armed robbers steal pizza in Central City delivery stickup
--
► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.