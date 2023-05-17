'My heart remains heavy' Cantrell apologizes for comments on slain women

The mayor said she reached out to the families to offer individual apologies. She said that they accepted the apologies and she is grateful for the healthy dialogue.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell apologized on Wednesday for comments she made last week following deadly shootings that claimed the lives of several women.

Two young women were killed at a graduation party early Friday morning on North Claiborne Avenue. The shooting came less than 24 hours after another woman was fatally shot off the Interstate 10 Service Road in New Orleans East.

Both shootings follow a particularly deadly time for young women in New Orleans. The city has seen at least four women killed in the past two weeks.

Commenting on the violence at an unrelated event, Cantrell said that the shootings were targeted.

"None of these acts are random at all," Cantrell said. "And what we have to understand is that women also play a role in violent activity in our city."

When pressed, Cantrell repeated that the crimes were "not random."

The mayor's comments were immediately criticized as being insensitive to the victims and their families.

Cantrell tried to clarify her remarks on Monday, issuing a statement on the gun violence.

"This endless cycle of deadly gun violence is tearing apart our families and destroying our neighborhoods," Cantrell said. "As our daughters, mothers, and aunts have all come under attack from the senseless violence plaguing our streets, we as a city must come together with compassion, hope and a clear message that it's time to put the guns down."

And on Wednesday, Cantrell apologized publicly in her weekly news update, saying that she did not intend to hurt or make light of the women or families who have been impacted by gun violence.

"My heart remains very heavy, and I am very sorry for that. I apologize," Cantrell said.

"I'm a woman, a Black woman, and I am a part of this community as well," Cantrell said.