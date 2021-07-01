x
Collin Arnold, New Orleans Homeland Security director booked on drunk driving charges

Records from the Orleans Parish Jail show that Collin Arnold was booked at 7:53 a.m. Thursday.
Credit: Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office

NEW ORLEANS — The director of the New Orleans Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness was booked on drunk driving charges on Thursday.

Records from the Orleans Parish Jail show that Collin Arnold was booked at 7:53 a.m. Thursday on charges of driving while drunk and careless operation.

Arnold has been at the forefront of the city's response to several major events over the past few years, including all of the hurricanes and tropical storms from 2020, the collapse of the Hard Rock hotel site and the COVID response.

