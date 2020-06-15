Councilman Jared Brossett says he will seek treatment after DUI arrest

The statement did not say if he was considering resigning from his seat on the New Orleans City Council.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans City Councilmember Jared Brossett said he will seek medical help after he was arrested Sunday morning for driving under the influence.

In a statement to media, Brossett said that he will enter into an in-patient treatment program Monday after discussions with his family and doctor.

"I want to sincerely apologize to my family, particularly my mother, my colleagues, the citizens of New Orleans, all those involved and everyone I have disappointed," Brossett said. "To all of those I have let down, I cannot express how profoundly sorrowful I am."

Brossett added that he is asking for prayers "as I commit myself to the hard work of becoming a better person."

The statement did not say if he was considering resigning from his seat on the council.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said she has reached out to Brossett and offered her support.

"I have expressed that to him, whatever he needs if I can help, he has it," Cantrell said.

New Orleans Councilmembers Jay Banks, Cyndi Nguyen and Kristin Gisleson Palmer released a joint statment saying that alcoholism is a disease and that they hope their colleague gets the help he needs.

"There is no excuse for driving while impaired," the joint statement said. "We are relieved that no one was killed or seriously injured, but Jared must be held accountable for his actions."

Brossett was booked on a drunk-driving charge Sunday morning after his city-owned vehicle reportedly jumped a neutral ground and crashed into an oncoming car on Elysian Fields Avenue.

The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate reports that police took Brossett to University Medical Center after the crash where he was treated for minor injuries but refused a breath-alcohol test. The newspaper cites an anonymous source that said he performed poorly on a field sobriety test and appeared intoxicated.

