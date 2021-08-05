Driver arrested in crash resulting in unborn child's death

Police say a pregnant woman lost her child as a result of her injuries in the crash.

LAFAYETTE, La. — A driver is in custody accused of vehicular negligence and third-degree feticide after a crash in south-central Louisiana.

Police say they arrested Noe Sanchez, 37, of California, in connection with the crash Monday that happened at around 9 p.m., KATC-TV reported. A hometown for Sanchez was not immediately available.

Four vehicles were involved in the accident and at least three people were transported for minor to moderate injuries. Police say a pregnant woman lost her child as a result of her injuries in the crash.

Investigators say that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Sanchez faces multiple charges including vehicular negligent injuring, first-degree vehicular negligence, third-degree feticide, careless operation, no driver license in possession and open alcohol container in vehicle.