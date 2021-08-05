Driver arrested in crash resulting in unborn child's death

LAFAYETTE, La. — A driver is in custody accused of vehicular negligence and third-degree feticide after a crash in south-central Louisiana.
Police say they arrested Noe Sanchez, 37, of California, in connection with the crash Monday that happened at around 9 p.m., KATC-TV reported. A hometown for Sanchez was not immediately available.
Four vehicles were involved in the accident and at least three people were transported for minor to moderate injuries. Police say a pregnant woman lost her child as a result of her injuries in the crash.
Investigators say that alcohol was a factor in the crash.
Sanchez faces multiple charges including vehicular negligent injuring, first-degree vehicular negligence, third-degree feticide, careless operation, no driver license in possession and open alcohol container in vehicle.
Bond has not been set for Sanchez. It was unknown if he has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.