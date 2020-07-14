x
Ex.-Sen. Wesley Bishop sentenced to probation in federal housing fraud case

Former Louisiana state Sen. Wesley Bishop was sentenced to four years of probation after pleading guilty earlier this year to making false statements to a federal housing agency about a rental property he owned in New Orleans.

U.S. Attorney Peter G. Strasser said the crime Bishop was charged with was punishable by up to five years in prison.

Bishop admitted to knowingly making a false statement to the U.S. Department of Urban Development. FBI New Orleans special agent Bryan Vorndran said those false statements on HUD paperwork resulted in Bishop receiving a forgivable $188,000 loan under the “road home” program following Hurricane Katrina.

Bishop admitted to lying to HUD by staying he was renting to tenants who, in fact, did not exist.

In a plea agreement, Bishop was ordered to pay $188,000 in restitution to the Louisiana office that manages the program on behalf of HUD. He must also pay a $100 special assessment fee.

