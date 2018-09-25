Police say a feud between a 24-year-old man and a teenager resulted in two drive-by shootings on the same street in Houma over the weekend.

According to the Houma Police Department, 24-year-old Shaft Verdin and an unnamed 16-year-old are wanted for separate shootings on East Street in less than 12 hours.

Investigators say the 16-year-old mistakenly shot another man while trying to shoot Shaft around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in a drive-by shooting in the 900 block of East Street. The man was treated for a gunshot wound to his foot and later released.

Trent Authement, 23, is accused of being a getaway driver in that shooting.

Police say Verdin decided to retaliate Sunday morning and around 10 a.m. drove to the 300 block of East Street and started shooting into a home. Eight of the teen’s family members were inside the home at the time of the shooting, but no one was hurt.

Houma Police say Verdin is now wanted for eight counts of attempted second-degree murder. The 16-year-old is also wanted on a single count of attempted second-degree murder. Authement has been arrested for his part in Saturday’s shooting and has been booked on one count of aggravated assault by drive-by shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Houma Police Department at 985-873-6371. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 1-800-743-7433 or online at crimestoppersbr.org

