Hearing seeking to unseal Father Lawrence Hecker's testimony and documents begins

It’s the first time that law enforcement has made moves to expose secret records the Archdiocese has fought to protect for decades.

NEW ORLEANS — U.S. District Judge Jane Triche Milazzo is hearing arguments about whether to unseal testimony from Father Lawrence Hecker, accused of child sexual abuse.

Even after the local church placed Hecker on a list of priests credibly accused of child sexual abuse in 2018, the Archdiocese has argued its 2020 bankruptcy prevents the records from being released.

Judge Milazzo said she wanted to seal the courtroom, but media organizations oppose that.

Sex abuse victims’ attorney Richard Trahant wanted to talk about information in Hecker’s testimony, so Judge Milazzo cleared the courtroom briefly.

Trahant: This is evidence of crimes, your honor.

Judge Milazzo: You can report that to the district attorney.

Trahant: I think we’re past that now.

Judge Milazzo began the hearing by noting she went to Catholic school, and she and her husband attend church and give donations. She asked if anyone had a problem with that, and nobody asked her to recuse herself.

Trahant: We’ve known about these crimes for 3.5 years now and we haven’t been able to let the public know.

Archdiocese attorney Dirk Wegman: This is an attack against the Archdiocese. This is an attack on a debtor in bankruptcy. Their real intent in taking the deposition was not to make a claim against Father Hecker. It was to make a claim against the Archdiocese.

Wegmann: I think that was a pretext to disclose this information to damage the Archdiocese, which can’t defend itself because it’s in bankruptcy.

Shortly after that, Judge Milazzo called Districy Attonery Jason Williams to a sidebar conference. Williams intervened in the case, asking to unseal the Hecker documents for a criminal investigation.

Milazzo wrapped up her sidebar with DA Williams and could be heard telling Williams twice: "You know what to do."

This is a developing story that will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

